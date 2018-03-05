Direxion announces reverse splits of five ETFs

Direxion announced reverse splits of 1:5 for Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS), 1:5 for Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY), 1:5 for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ), 1:10 for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD), 1:10 for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG).

The reverse splits will be effective after the close of the markets on March 28, 2018.

Press Release