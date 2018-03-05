Bunge +4% as investors reportedly pressure it to consider sale

Mar. 05, 2018 11:11 AM ETBunge Limited (BG)BG, ADM, GLCNF, GLNCYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Bunge (BG +4.3%) moves higher following a WSJ report that investor Continental Grain is pressuring the company to consider selling itself.
  • Continental Grain, which owns more than 1% of Bunge, is expected to secure approval from U.S. antitrust regulators to purchase more stock, according to the report.
  • Also, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM +0.5%) is looking to thwart Glencore’s (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) pursuit of Bunge by teaming up with a mystery Asian company, according to a report from London's Sunday Times.
