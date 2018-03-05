Brexit deal comments send pound higher, U.K. stocks lower

"I am confident we can resolve our remaining differences in the days ahead," says U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, addressing Parliament a short while ago.
The "differences" she's referring to are with the European Union over Brexit. "We are close to an agreement," says May.
Speaking later, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn says the government is "nowhere near" a deal.
The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) is nevertheless on the move, up 0.4% vs. the dollar at $1.3852. The FTSE 100 (NYSEARCA:EWU) has slipped from earlier levels, now up just 0.25%.