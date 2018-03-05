Confirmatory study underway for Endologix's next-gen Nellix System
Mar. 05, 2018 11:17 AM ETEndologix, Inc. (ELGX)ELGXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- The first patient has been treated in a confirmatory study called EVAS2 assessing Endologix's (ELGX +0.1%) next-generation Nellix EndoVascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) System. The company expects U.S. approval by late 2020.
