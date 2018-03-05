Amazon planning grocery deliveries in France

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to launch a grocery delivery service in France at some point.

Amazon GM for France Frederic Duval tells the Journal du Dimanche: “We would very much like to launch this service in France, but everything in its own time. A launch represents an investment.”

Local supermarket operator Systeme Lu says it has discussed a possible supply deal with Amazon. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire acknowledges “partnerships are under discussions between Amazon and some French groups, notably in the food products sector.”

Last month, Amazon announced plans to create 2K new jobs in France.

Amazon shares are up 0.5% to $1,508.35.

