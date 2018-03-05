Oceaneering to buy subsea tech firm Ecosse Subsea for $69M

Oceaneering (OII +1.8% ) is higher after agreeing to acquire Scotland-based Ecosse Subsea Ltd. for ~$69M, expanding its service line capabilities to the growing renewable energy market.

Scotland-based Ecosse builds and operates seabed preparation, route clearance and trenching tools for submarine cables and pipelines on an integrated basis that includes vessels, ROVs and survey services.

Enabling technologies acquired in the deal include Ecosse's modular SCAR Seabed System, capable of completing the entire trenching work scope, and its newly developed SCARJet trenching system.