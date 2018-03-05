XpresSpa names Bernstein chairman of the board

Mar. 05, 2018 11:25 AM ETXpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA)XSPABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • XpresSpa (XSPA +4.4%) has named Bruce Bernstein its chairman of the board.
  • Bernstein has been an independent director on the audit and compensation committees, a member of the board since February 2016.
  • He takes over the board as the company refocuses on health and wellness and looks to shed noncore assets. His experience spans start-ups and public companies, the firm notes, across domains of finance, deal structure, supply chain and branding.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.