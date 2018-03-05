XpresSpa names Bernstein chairman of the board
Mar. 05, 2018 11:25 AM ETXpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA)XSPABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- XpresSpa (XSPA +4.4%) has named Bruce Bernstein its chairman of the board.
- Bernstein has been an independent director on the audit and compensation committees, a member of the board since February 2016.
- He takes over the board as the company refocuses on health and wellness and looks to shed noncore assets. His experience spans start-ups and public companies, the firm notes, across domains of finance, deal structure, supply chain and branding.