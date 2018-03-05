Qualcomm says Broadcom knew about CFIUS investigation

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) fires back at Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) claim that it was surprised by the CFIUS investigation.

Qualcomm says Broadcom has interacted with CFIUS for weeks, including two written submissions.

Key quote: “Broadcom Limited's response to the order from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) is a continuation of its now familiar pattern of deliberately seeking to mislead shareholders and the general public by using rhetoric rather than substance to trivialize and ignore serious regulatory and national security issues… Broadcom's dismissive rhetoric notwithstanding, this is a very serious matter for both Qualcomm and Broadcom.”

Qualcomm shares are down 0.6% to $64.34.

Broadcom shares are down 0.6% to $249.38.

