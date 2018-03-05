Comtech bags contract worth $123.6M from U.S. Army
Mar. 05, 2018 11:18 AM ETComtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)CMTLBy: SA News Team
- Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL +1.4%) announced that its Government Solutions segment, during Q218, has received a 3 year contract valued at ~$123.6M.
- The contract is to provide ongoing sustainment services for the AN/TSC-198A SNAP and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router & VSAT.
- The contract was initially funded at $3.1M with additional funding expected to occur across the performance period.
- Press Release