Comtech bags contract worth $123.6M from U.S. Army

  • Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL +1.4%) announced that its Government Solutions segment, during Q218,  has received a 3 year contract valued at ~$123.6M.
  • The contract is to provide ongoing sustainment services for the AN/TSC-198A SNAP and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router & VSAT.
  • The contract was initially funded at $3.1M with additional funding expected to occur across the performance period.
  • Press Release
