Pareteum platform wins IoT Evolution award
Mar. 05, 2018 11:32 AM ETPareteum Corporation (TEUM)TEUMBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Pareteum (TEUM +4.9%) says its Global Cloud has won IoT Evolution's 2017 IoT Excellence Award, an honor named by TMC and Crossfire Media.
- IoT has a potential economic impact of $3.9T-$11.1T per year by 2025, Pareteum says, pointing to McKinsey data. The company's well positioned to capture more of that market, says Chairman Hal Turner.
- Shares in the company are up 12.6% YTD and have risen 174% over the past three months.