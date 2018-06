Greece has received an expression of interest from an Exxon Mobil-led (XOM +1% ) consortium for oil and gas exploration and exploitation tenders off Crete, the country’s oil and gas resources management company says.

A consortium of XOM, France’s Total (TOT +0.5% ) and Hellenic Petroleum submitted interest for two blocks west and southwest of Crete, and Spain’s Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) together with Hellenic Petroleum submitted interest for a block in the Ionian Sea.