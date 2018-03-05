DigiTimes: Samsung launching large Micro LED TVs in 2H

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) will launch large-size Micro LED TVs in 2H, according to DigiTimes sources, to help stem losses from other devices.

Samsung’s LCD TV shipments decreased 10% on the year in 2017 to 42M units. The company took third in the high-end TV segment (TVs over $2.5K) in the quarter with an 18.5% share, according to the sources.

Increasing OLED TV shipments from LG, Sony, and Chinese vendors cut into Samsung’s market share. But Samsung’s OLED shipments are expected to remain robust for the year with market share reaching over 60%.

