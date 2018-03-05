Harmonic earns win with India's TV Today news

Harmonic (HLIT +5.8% ) notes its contribution & distribution solution has been chosen by TV Today, a leaing breaking news channel in India.

The network says that since deploying Harmonic's low-latency solution, "we've opened up a significant amount of additional usable satellite bandwidth while maintaining superior video quality."

India is driving pay TV broadcast growth in Asia Pacific with 65% of regional revenue, Harmonic notes; the company is set to present its latest video delivery work at Convergence India in New Delhi later this week.