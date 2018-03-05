ReShape LifeSciences' intragastric balloon shows treatment effect in real-world study

Results from a real-word safety and efficacy study showed the weight loss effect from ReShape Lifesciences' (RSLS +0.6% ) ReShape Balloon, a fluid-filled balloon that is placed in the stomach as a treatment for obesity. Once deployed, patients feel full after eating less food thereby reducing caloric intake.

Data from 202 adults showed an average weight loss of 14.7% at month 12 post-procedure. 60.4% of patients achieved more than 10% total weight loss and 55.4% experienced more than 25% excess weight loss.