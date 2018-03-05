Sharing Services announces the appointment of new CEO

The Board of Sharing Services (OTCPK:SHRV) appointed John Thatch as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

"The Company is pleased to announce its new CEO, John 'JT' Thatch. Mr. Thatch has the business acumen, vast experience, background and understanding in this sector that we need as we continue and increase our rapid pace of growth,” stated Robert Oblon, Chairman of the Board. “His experience with corporate growth, acquisitions, financing and negotiation in a fast paced and flexible environment will assist us tremendously this coming year as our company expands and revenues increase.”

For the past 10 years, Mr. Thatch has worked in the private sector as a CEO of both an educational company and a wine and spirits wholesale distributor.

