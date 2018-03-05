Italian court postpones trial of Shell, Eni execs over Nigeria

Mar. 05, 2018
  • An Italian court postpones until May 14 the start of a trial of executives from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Eni (NYSE:E) over alleged corruption in Nigeria.
  • The trial, which had been expected to start today, involves the 2011 purchase by the two companies of Nigeria’s OPL-245 offshore oilfield - one of Africa’s most valuable oil blocks - for ~$1.3B.
  • Prosecutors in Milan allege that Shell and Eni paid nearly $1.1B - everything but a $200M “signature bonus” - into an escrow account for the Nigerian government, from which $800M was later transferred to a company connected to the country's former dictator to be distributed as payoffs.
