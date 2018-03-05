Simon Property not doing deals right now
Mar. 05, 2018 12:19 PM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)
- Speaking at the Citigroup Global Property Conference, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) COO Rick Sokolov says his company isn't involved in any of the current mall group M&A.
- "We have never done a stupid deal ... You may not like us, but at least you can give us the benefit of the doubt, based on 25 years of history."
- Source: Bloomberg's Joshua Fineman