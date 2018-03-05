Simon Property not doing deals right now

  • Speaking at the Citigroup Global Property Conference, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) COO Rick Sokolov says his company isn't involved in any of the current mall group M&A.
  • "We have never done a stupid deal ... You may not like us, but at least you can give us the benefit of the doubt, based on 25 years of history."
  • Source: Bloomberg's Joshua Fineman
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.