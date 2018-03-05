B.O.S.' Supply chain division receives $0.6M orders from an aircraft manufacturer

  • Supply Chain Division of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC -0.5%) received $0.6M orders for electronic components from an aircraft manufacturer, for delivery in 2018-2019.
  • Avidan Zelicovski, BOS’ President, stated: “We have received orders amounting to $2.1M from the same customer during 2017 and we expect for growth in our activity with this customer in 2018.”
  • Press Release
