B.O.S.' Supply chain division receives $0.6M orders from an aircraft manufacturer
Mar. 05, 2018 12:20 PM ETB.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)BOSCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Supply Chain Division of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC -0.5%) received $0.6M orders for electronic components from an aircraft manufacturer, for delivery in 2018-2019.
- Avidan Zelicovski, BOS’ President, stated: “We have received orders amounting to $2.1M from the same customer during 2017 and we expect for growth in our activity with this customer in 2018.”
