Sorrento's liver artery-infused CAR-T cells showed positive effect in early-stage study

Results from three heavily pretreated patients with CEA-positive liver metastases in a Phase 1b clinical trial who received Sorrento Therapeutics' (SRNE -1.4% ) autologous anti-CEA CAR-T cells via hepatic artery infusion showed a treatment effect.

Reductions in serum CEA (carcinoembryonic antigen), a protein biomarker for cancer growth, was observed in all three patients. Two patients progressed. One, with state IV pancreatic cancer, showed no evidence of liver metastases at month 11 after receiving three CAR-T treatments.

A Phase 2 study is in process.