Buying opportunity seen on Monster Beverage

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian explains why last week's drop in Monster Beverage (MNST +3.7% ) sets up a buying opportunity,

"We view the recent 15% drop in Monster's stock over the last two trading days as a compelling buying opportunity, with valuation now much more reasonable following a large 43% stock jump in 2017," he writes.

"While Q4 results were much worse than expected, we view the outsized stock reaction as overdone, particularly given some silver linings that could emerge post disappointing results in terms of a potential margin recovery at some point with potential price increases, as well as a potential increase in investors' strategic focus for Monster," Mohsenian adds.

MS has an Overweight rating and $67 price target on Monster.