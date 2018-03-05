Coupa Software hits new high after price target upgrade

Barclays maintains an Overweight rating and raises its Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) price target from $38 to $47.

Firm sees the company’s story coming together a year after the IPO with increasing spend, high-profile customers, and brand awareness.

Barclays expects Coupa’s momentum to continue into the Q4 report with an outperformance.

But Barclays says Coupa is a top-performer, up 46% YTD compared to the 1% growth of the S&P, and that could temper share reaction.

Source:Briefing.com.