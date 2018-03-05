YPF expects 35% shale production growth as Vaca Muerta costs fall

Argentina’s YPF (YPF -0.1% ) expects shale oil and gas production to grow 35% in 2018, but declining production in mature fields means overall hydrocarbon output will fall 2%-3% after a 5.3% decline last year.

YPF plans to drill 100 wells in 12 different areas of Vaca Muerta this year, after drilling costs for horizontal wells fell to $1,390 per lateral foot in Q4 vs. $2,270 in FY 2016 and $3,050 in 2015, CFO Daniel Gonzalez said at the company's earnings conference call.

GE's planned purchase of a 25% stake of YPF's Energia Electrica electricity subsidiary implies a valuation of $1.1 B-$1.24B, Gonzalez said, adding that the company is in talks with an unnamed third company about the sale of an additional 25%.

YPF says it expects to name a new CEO before the next shareholders’ meeting, which is scheduled for April 27.

On Friday, the company posted a FY 2017 profit of 12.7B pesos ($627.1M), rebounding from a 28.4B peso loss in 2016.