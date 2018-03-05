RenovaCare files complaint against short sellers; shares down 4%
Mar. 05, 2018 RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR)
- Thinly traded micro cap RenovaCare (OTCPK:RCAR -4.2%) says it is filing a formal complaint with FINRA and the SEC against what it calls "predatory trading practices" by several unnamed FINRA member firms who are allegedly making false statements to depress shares, adding that it has video evidence of said behavior.
- Management states that no officers or directors have sold shares and top investor Kalen Capital has not sold any shares since 2008.
- Shares were down almost 14% before recovering.