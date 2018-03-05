Vanda's Hetlioz shows potential to treat jet lag in late-stage study; shares up 1%

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, JET8, evaluating Vanda Pharmaceuticals' (VNDA +1.1% ) HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) for the treatment of jet lag disorder showed a treatment effect.

The study met the primary endpoint of the amount of sleep time in the first 2/3 of the night versus placebo. Specifically, subjects receiving HETLIOZ experienced an 85-minute improvement in total sleep time versus control.

The company says it will seek regulatory approval for the indication. HETLIOZ is currently approved in the U.S and Europe for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder.