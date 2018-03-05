Bargain hunting in REITs

The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR +1.5%) and the Vanguard REIT Index Fund(VNQ +1.5%) have about doubled the S&P 500's advance today.
Both ETFs remain nearly 10% lower on the year though.
Stocks went through a rough patch last week, but it wasn't enough to cool interest rate fears too much. The 10-year Treasury yield remains at 2.88%.
Equity REIT CEOs, meanwhile, are making their case for buying the dip this week at the Citi Global Property Conference.
Realty Income (O +1.7%), Welltower (HCN +2.2%), Omega Healthcare (OHI +1.5%), Vereit (VER +2%), Gramercy Property (GPT +1.7%), Essex Property (ESS +1.7%), GGP (GGP +1.4%), CBL & Associates (CBL +2.7%), Public Storage (PSA +2%), Boston Properties (BXP +2%), LaSalle Hotel (LHO +2.5%), Stag Industrial (STAG +2.2%)