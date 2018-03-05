Bargain hunting in REITs

The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR +1.5% ) and the Vanguard REIT Index Fund(VNQ +1.5% ) have about doubled the S&P 500's advance today.

Both ETFs remain nearly 10% lower o n the year though.

Stocks went through a rough patch last week, but it wasn't enough to cool interest rate fears too much. The 10-year Treasury yield remains at 2.88%.

Equity REIT CEOs, meanwhile, are making their case for buying the dip this week at the Citi Global Property Conference.