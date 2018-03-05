Amazon confirms acquiring GameSparks

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) confirms that it bought game infrastructure and live operations company GameSparks last year. Reports at the time valued the deal at around $10M.

GameSparks services break down into the categories of building (progression tools like leaderboards, rewards, live events), customization (edit cloud coding), optimization (player stats for improvements), and experiments (A/B testing).

GameSparks cloud services compete with Microsoft Azure’s PlayFab, which was acquired earlier this year for undisclosed terms.

Previously: Amazon coming for bank margins? (March 5)

Previously: Amazon planning grocery deliveries in France (March 5)