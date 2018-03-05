Benitec launches mid-stage study of BB-401 in HNSCC; shares up 4%

Thinly traded nano cap Benitec Biopharma (BNTC +4.2% ) commences an Australia and Russia-based Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating BB-401 in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

The open-label 30-subject study will assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of BB-401 administered via intratumoral injection.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is April 2019.

BB-401 is a recombinant DNA construct that produces an antisense RNA specific to Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR). More than 90% of HNSCC lesions overexpress EGFR. BB-401 is designed to inhibit the expression of EGFR which will control cancer progression.