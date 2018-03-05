Indonesian president wants to wrap up talks with Freeport by end of April

Indonesia's Pres. Widodo has told his administration to complete negotiations over the purchase of a majority stake in Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX -0.1% ) local unit by the end of April, the country's energy minister says.

The government, through a state-owned company, will buy the shares in Freeport Indonesia at “a reasonable price,” including by acquiring Rio Tinto’s (RIO +1.5% ) participating interest in the massive Grasberg mine and converting it into shares, the minister says.

There has been little sign of progress since last August, when FCX promised to sale a 51% stake in Grasberg to the Indonesian government in exchange for long-term operating rights.