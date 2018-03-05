Rocky Brands higher after boosting buyback firepower

Rocky Brands (RCKY +8.2% ) announces that its board approved a new share repurchase program of up to $7.5M worth of the company’s shares on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions.

The company notes that the share repurchase plan does not obligate it to acquire any particular amount of stock, and it may be suspended at any time.

