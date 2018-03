CNBC reports that a judge has ruled that pharma bad boy Martin Shkreli must forfeit $7.36M in assets in his securities fraud case. In addition to $5M in an E*Trade account, he must cough up his coveted Wu Tang album, another album by Lil Wayne and a Picasso painting.

Mr. Shkreli will be sentenced on March 9 in the case and may face up to 10 years in the Big House.