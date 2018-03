Automobile sales in the major Southeast Asia markets increased 9% in January to 274,679 units in January, led by strong gains in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand.

The largest sellers in the region are Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Daihatsu (OTC:DHTMF, OTCPK:DHTMY), Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MMTOF), Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMF, OTCPK:SZKMY), Hino (OTC:HINOF, OTCPK:HINOY), Isuzu (OTCPK:ISUZF, OTCPK:ISUZY) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY).