Ooma agrees to acquire Voxter Communications

Ooma (OOMA +5.2% ) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Voxter Communications Inc. for an undisclosed term.

This acquisition will complement the Ooma Office solution for small business, giving a business communications portfolio that can meet the needs of organizations of all sizes.

“Voxter’s industry-leading technology and outstanding engineering talent will help accelerate Ooma’s strategy to provide the most advanced unified communications solutions,” said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. “With the addition of Voxter, Ooma can now serve larger businesses with highly customizable solutions that uniquely meet their individual needs, in addition to serving small businesses with the award winning Ooma Office platform. Together, Voxter and Ooma bring deep expertise in cloud-based voice technology, increased scale, and stronger solutions for channel partners.”

The transaction is expected to close in March.

Ooma will report Q4 results, after the market closes tomorrow.

