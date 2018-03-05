Spin Master announces acquisition of GUND from Enesco

Spin Master (OTC:SNMSF) announced the purchase of GUND from Enesco LLC, a portfolio company of Balmoral Funds, a private equity firm for $79.1M.

The acquisition will be financed by internally generated cash resources and credit facility.

Spin Master Global President and COO Ben Gadbois feels the new acquisition closely aligns with Spin Master's key growth strategies. "GUND further diversifies our product line and opens up significant opportunities for broader distribution. We will also be able to drive international growth leveraging our well-established global infrastructure," he said. "GUND introduces Spin Master into the gift business as plush offers a tried-and-true play value for kids to enjoy with their parents during everyday moments."

The acquisition of GUND is expected to close on April 1.

Press Release