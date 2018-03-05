Liberty Global CEO: Talks with Vodafone ongoing amid 'convergence'

Long-running talks with Vodafone (VOD +1.1% ) over a European asset swap are ongoing, says Liberty Global (LBTYA +0.9% ) CEO Mike Fries, though "too bad that's a public conversation."

Speaking at Deutsche Bank's Media, Telecom and Business Services Conference, he says "It's going to be an interesting 12-18 months in Europe. Convergence is happening."

Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) bid for Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) against a competing bid from Fox (FOX, FOXA), for example, is a tactical move that "gets them back in the game," Fries says, more about content than distribution.

Meanwhile, Liberty is going to stay involved in all the machinations "only to the extent it's accretive."

Source: Bloomberg