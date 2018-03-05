Target earnings preview

Target (NYSE:TGT) reports earnings before the opening bell tomorrow and has a financial community meeting scheduled for later in the day.

The report from the retailer takes on added significance after Walmart disppointed with its margin outlook last week.

Consensus Q4 estimates on Target are for the company to disclose revenue of $22.5B off a 3.4% comp and EPS of $1.38 as a gross margin rate of 26.1% played in. Target's full-year guidance could be the deciding factor on which direction shares move. Last earnings report, Target set initial FY18 guidance for a low single-digit increase in comparable sales and EPS of $5.15 to $5.45. Investors may be disappointed if those numbers aren't bumped up.

