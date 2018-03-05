Crypto exchanges raking it in

"The exchanges and transaction processors are the biggest winners in the space because they’re allowing people to transact and participate in this burgeoning sector," says D.A. Davidson's Gil Luria.

According to Bloomberg, the top-10 exchanges are bringing in daily fees of $40M--$350M (that's a pretty big window). The largest players are Tokyo-based Binance and Hong Kong-based OKEx, with volume of about $1.7B per day. Figure a fee of maybe twenty basis points, and do the math.

In other news, U.S.-based exchange Coinbase (Private:COINB) has its eye on expansion with the hiring of Emilie Choi to lead corporate and business development. She was previously at LinkedIn for eight years, overseeing 40 deals for that company.

Bitcoin today is flat at $11.5K.

