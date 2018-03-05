Paypal aims for faster bitcoin settlements with a recent patent filing

Mar. 05, 2018 1:53 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)PYPLBy: Omer I., SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Paypal (PYPL +0.2%)  files a patent for an "expedited virtual currency transaction system," which supposedly speeds up bitcoin settlements anonymously.
  • The system creates secondary wallets that include secondary private keys to transfer value in this parallel system.
  • The protocol is designed to reduce transaction settlement time from the 10 minutes it currently takes for bitcoin transfers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.