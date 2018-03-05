Paypal aims for faster bitcoin settlements with a recent patent filing
- Paypal (PYPL +0.2%) files a patent for an "expedited virtual currency transaction system," which supposedly speeds up bitcoin settlements anonymously.
- The system creates secondary wallets that include secondary private keys to transfer value in this parallel system.
- The protocol is designed to reduce transaction settlement time from the 10 minutes it currently takes for bitcoin transfers.