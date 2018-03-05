'Black Panther' run continues as 10th biggest U.S. grosser

Black Panther's (DIS +0.4% ) rampage continues in its third week, stomping to a $65.7M weekend total that puts the superhero film in a historical elite.

It sailed over the $500M mark in domestic grosses -- becoming the third-fastest film ever to hit that level -- and now has a total of $897.7M worldwide.

It also passed 2016's Finding Dory to edge into the top 10 domestic grossers of all time, and likely has a bit of room to run there.

For the weekend, Black Panther topped some nominal opposition from Jennifer Lawrence in Red Sparrow (FOX +1.1% , FOXA +1.3% ) -- which drew $17M and a dedidedly lukewarm-at-best critical reaction -- and Bruce Willis in a remake of Death Wish (MGM), third-best with $13M.