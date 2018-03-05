Plains All American CEO warns steel tariff could hurt pipeline construction

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA +1.7% ) CEO Greg Armstrong says Pres. Trump's steel tariffs could hurt pipeline construction in the U.S., as certain types and sizes of steel pipe, as well as valves and other equipment, are available only outside the U.S.

"We need some flexibility to be able to move forward," Armstrong tells the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. "If you can't get what you need, you've got to go somewhere else. It's a thornier issue than I think is printed in the headlines."

Armstrong otherwise is bullish on federal actions to date, saying the permitting and regulatory processes have improved since Trump took office.

"The number of regulations we have to comply with have stacked up over the years," the CEO says. "The last 12-14 months we've seen a different attitude, and attitude matters a lot."