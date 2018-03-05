Early March forecasts for Macau look strong

Deutsche Bank expects a 17% increase in gross gaming revenue in Macau during March.

Early forecasts from Bernstein (+12%) and Nomura (+15%) are also indicating strong growth during the month after February's deceleration to a 6% GGR growth pace.

Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen estimated last week that Macau would see a "low/mid-teens" growth rate in March. "We expect trends to pick up by the second week of March and resume a strong trajectory going forward," wrote Govertsen.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

