The Information: Uber considers Waymo collab after settlement

The Information reports that Uber (Private:UBER) wants to add Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo to its list of potential autonomous vehicle partners now that the trade secret battle is settled.

Uber and Waymo once talked of such a collab, but former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick pushed hard into the self-driving vehicle space with hires and a startup acquisition that irritated Waymo and brought forth the lawsuit, respectively.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Kalanick’s replacement, wants to allow Uber riders to travel in Waymo’s self-driving cars. Khosrowshahi told investors at the Goldman Sachs conference that “Winning is making sure we have every single autonomous player plugged into the network…because the network is our business.

Competitor Lyft (Private:LYFT), which isn’t working on its own self-driving vehicles, already has a partnership with Waymo. Alphabet has an up to 5% stake in Lyft and an undisclosed stake in Uber from a 2013 investment.

