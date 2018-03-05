Ecopetrol eyes expansion, trade after completing budget cut, CEO says

Ecopetrol (EC +0.7% ) plans to seek assets to buy and participate in auctions in the U.S. and Latin America after completing a $2.35B budget cut, CEO Felipe Bayon tells Reuters.

EC expects its oil and gas production to remain flat or rise slightly this year to 725K boe/day with a $4B investment budget almost completely focused on exploration and production.

EC’s main refinery at Cartagena has increased crude processing to 154K bbl/day and the Barrancabermeja refinery is expected to restart in 7-10 days after completing maintenance work, Bayon says.