Gilead's HIV med Biktarvy on par with Viiv's Triumeq in late-stage study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, Study 1844, demonstrated the non-inferiority of Gilead Sciences' (GILD -1% ) Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg) to ViiV Healthcare's Triumeq (abacavir 600 mg/dolutegravir 50 mg/lamivudine 300 mg) in virologically suppressed adults with HIV.

The data were presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Boston.

Patients receiving Biktarvy experienced 50% less drug-related adverse events (AEs) (8% vs. 16%) than the Triumeq group (p=0.006). Most were mild or moderate. The greater number of Triumeq-related AEs was driven primarily by a higher rate of GI distress (nausea, diarrhea, flatulence) and neuropsychiatric events (abnormal dreams, insomnia).