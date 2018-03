Starbucks (SBUX +0.5% ) may have an advantage over Dunkin Brands (DNKN +0.1% ) if founder Howard Schultz is correct that lower tax payments are on the way.

By owning its stores, Starbucks could see higher profit if rent payments come down as opposed to the model at Dunkin' Brands where rents are paid by franchised owners.

Shares of Dunkin' Brands are up 10.4% over the last 52 weeks to easily outdistance the 1.8% gain for Starbucks.

Previously: Lower rent costs for Starbucks in the U.S.? (Feb. 27)