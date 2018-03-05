Disney chooses interactive chief Pitaro to lead ESPN

Disney (DIS +0.4% ) has chosen its James Pitaro to take on a new set of daunting challenges and become its next chief of ESPN.

Pitaro is currently leading Disney's Consumer Products and Interactive Media unit, which he took over not longer after the company combined the two disciplines in one division.

Pitaro takes over for veteran head John Skipper, who said he was stepping down in December due to a long-term problem with substance addiction; George Bodenheimer, who had previously led ESPN, was in charge in the interim.