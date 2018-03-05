Reuters: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canadian LNG project

Chevron (CVX +0.7% ) is exploring options including the sale of a minority stake in its Canadian liquefied natural gas project, Reuters reports.

Malaysia's Petronas, which scrapped a $36B LNG project in British Columbia last year due to challenging market conditions, is among groups in talks with CVX for a potential stake in the Kitimat LNG project in B.C., according to the report; CVX also could sell a stake to a financial investor such as a Canadian pension fund or a P-E firm.

Canadian companies Seven Generations Energy (OTC:SVRGF) and Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) reportedly are in discussions to supply natural gas to Kitimat LNG, and Seven Generations also may consider buying a stake in the project by partnering with other gas producers.

The 50/50 Kitimat joint venture with Australia’s Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) has a 20-year, 10M metric tons/year export license for LNG and is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars to build.