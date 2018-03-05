Bloomberg: QCOM investor T. Rowe Price voted for Broadcom nominees

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shareholder T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) voted for Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) proposed board nominees, according to Bloomberg.

T. Rowe held a 2.3% stake in Qualcomm last year, making it one of the top 10 shareholders.

A source says T. Rowe voted for all six of Broadcom’s nominees, which would give Broadcom control of its target’s board if followed by other investors.

But the source says T. Rowe’s vote could change ahead of the annual meeting that was delayed due to the CFIUS investigation.

T. Rowe Price shares are up 1.3% .

Qualcomm shares are down 1.3% .

Broadcom shares are down 0.8% .

