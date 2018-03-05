Insurance stocks on up broadly on XL Group's sale, and rising rates

Insurers are having a big session after XL Group's sale announced earlier today.

Rising interest rates and a favorable underwriting environment have improved the outlook for property & casualty insurance companies, and their stock prices are finally pricing in the optimism.

Insurance stocks are up broadly with RenaissanceRe (RNR +8.2% ), MBIA (MBI +5.9% ), Axis Capital (AXS +6.8% ), Everest Re (RE +6.7% ), Aspen Insurance (AHL +6.3% ), and Argo Group (AGII +5.1% ) all soaring more than 5% today.

ETFs: KIE, IAK, KBWP