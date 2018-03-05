Seeking Alpha

Insurance stocks on up broadly on XL Group's sale, and rising rates

|About: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)|By:, SA News Editor

Insurers are having a big session after XL Group's sale announced earlier today.

Rising interest rates and a favorable underwriting environment have improved the outlook for property & casualty insurance companies, and their stock prices are finally pricing in the optimism.

Insurance stocks are up broadly with RenaissanceRe (RNR +8.2%), MBIA (MBI +5.9%), Axis Capital (AXS +6.8%), Everest Re (RE +6.7%), Aspen Insurance (AHL +6.3%), and Argo Group (AGII +5.1%) all soaring more than 5% today.

ETFs: KIE, IAK, KBWP

