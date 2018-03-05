Contango Oil +6% as Q4 output hits guidance despite weather problems

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF +6.1% ) shoots higher after reporting Q4 production of ~4.8B cfe, or 51.8M cfe/day, which was within guidance despite late December weather related shut-ins.

MCF says current quarter production was less than the 5.9B cfe, or 64.3M cfe/day, for the year-ago period due to adding only five new producing wells to production since the initiation of its Southern Delaware Basin drilling program beginning in late 2016.

MCF says it budgeted $52M to continue developing the Southern Delaware Basin area in 2018 through a one rig program.

Proved oil and natural gas reserves at year-end 2017 totaled 189.3B cfe vs. 151.8B cfe at the end of 2016.