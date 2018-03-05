Oil prices pop as Cushing inventories reportedly tighten further

Crude oil prices rallied to their largest single-session dollar and percentage gains in nearly three weeks on news of a decline in stockpiles at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub; WTI +2.2 % to settle at $62.57/bbl and Brent +1.8% to $65.54/bbl, their best showing since Feb. 14.

Bloomberg reports data from Genscape show a 600K-barrel decline in last week’s crude inventories at Cushing, where supplies already are at their lowest level since 2014.

“The trend in global inventories shows that the market is fundamentally under-supplied and that emphatically remains the case,” says Raymond James energy analyst Pavel Molchanov, adding that the drawdown in inventories should continue through to near the end of this year.

